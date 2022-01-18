Moon Knight Trailer Breakdown: Between Waking Life And Dreams

That's no moon. That's "Moon Knight," the next Disney+ series from Marvel Studios. Starring Oscar Isaac as the titular hero and Ethan Hawke as a previously unnamed antagonist, the first trailer dropped during the NFL playoffs on Monday night. And though not much was known about the upcoming six-episode tale, this first look has already thrown True Believers for a loop.

Well, technically there is a moon if you looked outside last evening. Apparently, Monday evening brought the first full moon of 2022, which sounds like the absolute perfect time to drop this trailer. Clocking in at only 1:57, it still brings up a multitude of questions, especially if you're a fan of the hero steeped in Egyptian mythology. In an effort to better understand what might be going on in the highly anticipated, let's break down a few things from the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.