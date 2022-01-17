Moon Knight Trailer: Embrace The Chaos

"Moon Knight" also stars Ethan Hawke in an unknown role, though he said that he was inspired by Waco cult leader and serial killer David Koresh. Gaspard Ulliel will play Anton Mogart/Midnight Man, and May Calamawy will appear in an as-yet-unnamed role. The first season of "Moon Knight" will have six episodes, each between 40 and 50 minutes, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said there is plenty of potential for more seasons. Feige has also confirmed that Moon Knight will show up in later Marvel Cinematic Universe films, so this is really just the beginning of Isaac's time in the MCU spotlight.

The writing team for "Moon Knight" was led by "The Umbrella Academy" showrunner Jeremy Slater, who knows a thing or two about twisted superhero stories. Four of the episodes were directed by Egyptian director Mohammad Diab, while the remaining two were tackled by the genre-bending directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Marvel shared the final poster for the series via Twitter:

According to Isaac, "Moon Knight" was his most challenging role yet. He shared his excitement about working on the series right after it wrapped in October:

"Speaking with Kevin [Feige], I told him I'm going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don't like them, that's fair. And immediately, we saw it all. I found so much room to do things that I've never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I've ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn't wait to get to set and work."

After seeing that trailer, I'm excited too. "Moon Knight" is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.