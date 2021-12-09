The Hawkeye Directors Had To Convince Kevin Feige To Let Them Film A One-Take Action Scene [Exclusive]

After pre-visualizing and testing the technical aspects of the shoot, Feige came down to the Atlanta shoot to check out their progress. He commented that this might be the one that "stays in," and sure enough, the sequence made the cut. The audience (and camera) only leave the car once Kate crawls halfway out of the window to shoot at the bad guys, moving the action along with the character's perspective. The result is an absolute blast of a sequence that is as adrenaline-pumping as it is comical.

Trying to keep a sense of realism to the action despite the silliness of the trick arrows was important, and Bert and Bertie employed some very traditional tools to help them on the shoot. On his "Hot Ones" episode, Renner explained that the entire sequence was laid out using Matchbox and Hot Wheels toy cars, to replicate their ideas in miniature. They also decided to shoot on location instead of trying to recreate streets on a sound stage with blue screens, to help bring even more tangibility to the sequence. For Bertie, it was just a matter of finding the right location:

"There was a point at what we wanted to achieve in New York, it was just looking unlikely. And there was a point at which we were thinking the whole thing was going to be on a stage in blue screen. And then we looked around Atlanta and we were like, "So many of these streets could be some slightly nondescript street in Brooklyn, just with a skyline." And from the moment we made that decision, we start in a very real world and that whole oner and everything up until the bridge, one or two shots here and there is shot on the streets with adornments to make it feel more like New York. And that really set the grounding and gave the VFX guys, it gave them the right lighting, it gave them the right look of the world, and so then we were just replicating it."

The final effect is a rip-roaring ride through the streets of Brooklanta, injecting a whole lot of much-needed fun into the series.

