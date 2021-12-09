Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie Reveal The Creative Collaboration Of A Marvel Project [Interview]

Let's start with the opening of Echo. It's like a great short film.

Bert: Well, it's always a gift to be given an emotional opening to an episode. And Maya, this character, obviously runs deep and she's had this childhood where she's had to survive in a way. As an adult, that's what she's still doing. She's got these instincts that have been embedded into her, by her father from that very first moment when he says, "You have to watch." And that's something we wanted to take into a technique. I wish we had more time to do it even more about how she's sees the world and the detail that she sees, and that's her superpower. We wanted to focus on it as a strength rather than something that was holding her back.

Did you lose any scenes or beats?

Bertie: We had some extra little snippets in there, but what happens is you shoot them and then you realize what's really serving her story. I think after the great bigness of episode one and two to really bring it back to just that, which is intimate and just feels almost like Maya's perspective of the world, because she's a watcher. And so for instance, I mean, there were a few snippets that were lost, but also we did some wide scenes in the dojo when she's going up against the big kid and we realized that, that wasn't her perspective and we wanted to keep everything from her point of view. It tells you so much more about the character, so that was one change we've shifted in the edit.

You have the intimate opening, but then you have that big car chase with many moving pieces. Where'd you start crafting that sequence?

Bert: Oh my God. Do you know what? The script is always your roadmap, isn't it? But what we always kept at the heart of this whole series, it's a very grounded story. How could we keep it about their relationship rather than, oh, how smart can we be or how big can we make this? Because you know with Marvel, you can go off planet, you can do anything. But actually, their relationship is what's the core; that buddy, mentor/mentee relationship. So for us, keeping that at its heart, it's like, "Well, okay, we keep the camera with them." And then from there, it was just this natural progression to, "Let's keep it about the comedy. Let's keep it about the characters and let's keep the audience in the car chase." That was our starting point and everything comes out of that. Everything comes out of character. So if you have a certain camera move, it's because it relates to character and it relates to relationship. And so, that's where we get to the heart of this whole huge sequence was them.

Bertie: Yeah, we were outside that car until Kate got out of the side of the car, so that was a wonderful journey to, "Can we just stay in the car with them and choreograph the action around them in this ever-revolving camera?" It was a journey, because in Marvel, they've tried some oners in car chases before. And Kevin was saying, "Yeah, they've never made the cut, though, ladies." And we're like, "Can we just pre-vis it? Can we just show you?" And we showed them and they were like, "That's really cool, but how are you going to achieve that?" And we're like, "Can we just test it?" And then we tested it and it was great. We went all the way through and Kevin came down for the shoot and he was like, "Yeah, I think this might be the one that stays in," and it did.

Good balance of practical and CGI there, too.

Bertie: It's challenging, isn't it? There was a point at what we wanted to achieve in New York, it was just looking unlikely. And there was a point at which we were thinking the whole thing was going to be on a stage in blue screen. And then we looked around Atlanta and we were like, "So many of these streets could be some slightly nondescript street in Brooklyn, just with a skyline." And from the moment we made that decision, we start in a very real world and that whole oner and everything up until the bridge, one or two shots here and there is shot on the streets with adornments to make it feel more like New York. And that really set the grounding and gave the VFX guys, it gave them the right lighting, it gave them the right look of the world, and so then we were just replicating it.

Bert: And what it gives is, it brings you back to what they at least did in the '70s when they did it for real. Do you know what I mean? It gives it a real tactile, emotional, real-world feeling, which is what this whole series is about.