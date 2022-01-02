Umbrella Academy Season 3 Posters Reveal The Sparrow Academy's Faces (Well, Half Of Them)

Following some insane time traveling shenanigans in 1960s Dallas, "The Umbrella Academy" season 2 ended with the team returning to their present. However, upon arrival they find that the timeline has been altered. Instead of walking into their childhood home, Vanya, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, and Five discover that Reginald Hargreeves is still alive and has chosen another crop of children to be his superhero team instead of them. Rather than being the headquarters of the Umbrella Academy, the house is now the home of the Sparrow Academy.

Before we get to know them later this year, Netflix has released a set of posters via Twitter to show off the new team. One face may be familiar, since Justin H. Min's Ben was a core part of the Umbrella Academy (albeit as a ghost whom only Klaus could see). In this new reality, Ben is very much alive and slightly different than we've come to know him.

You can check out all the new posters right here, along with the previously released character descriptions for the latest additions to the cast.

JUSTIN CORNWELL ("I Am the Night") will play MARCUS, Sparrow #1. A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice.

Netflix

JUSTIN H. MIN ("The Umbrella Academy") will play BEN, Sparrow #2. This is not the sweet Ben we know and love. This Ben is a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant— Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs.

Netflix

BRITNE OLDFORD ("Hunters") will play FEI, Sparrow #3. Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there's no looking back because Fei won't stop until the job is done.

Netflix

JAKE EPSTEIN ("Designated Survivor") will play ALPHONSO, Sparrow #4. Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Netflix

GENESIS RODRIGUEZ ("The Fugitive") will play SLOANE, Sparrow #5. A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans... and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.

Netflix

CAZZIE DAVID ("86'ed", NY Times best-selling author of "No One Asked for This") will play JAYME, Sparrow #6. Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you'll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.

Netflix

EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE (newcomer) will play CHRISTOPHER, Sparrow #7. Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows' consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.

Netflix

"The Umbrella Academy" season 3, starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, will premiere some time in 2022.