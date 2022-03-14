Superhero Bits: Morbius Tickets Finally Go On Sale, Concept Art For Ben Affleck's The Batman & More

The most recent trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" dropped one heck of a bombshell by including Patrick Stewart's Professor X, by way of his voice and the back of his head. This led to much speculation that the Illuminati will appear in the film. But not so fast! In a recent conversation with Empire, producer Richie Palmer casts some doubt, suggesting it may not be so simple as all of that.

"I'll quote the first X-Men movie and say, 'Are you sure you saw what you saw?' There are infinite versions of these characters, and just because you may have heard something familiar doesn't mean it's someone you have seen before."

Is he just trying to throw us off the scent? Or will there really be more to it than all of that? We shall see come May 6, 2022.