Superhero Bits: Doctor Strange 2 Wraps Reshoots, X-Men Goes Back To The 90s & More

Ikaris could possibly be showing up in the MCU soon again after a tiktoker posted that her brother: Joe Kennard (whose has only been a stunt double for Richard Madden on Eternals & another show of his) next job is returning as an MCU character. (Source: https://t.co/jeXR6iY6GK ) pic.twitter.com/T2YHjdJI7j

Speaking of "Eternals," we've got a potentially juicy rumor to discuss! Richard Madden played Ikaris in the movie and, while we won't get into it here, it seemed unlikely that he would return any time soon, but that may indeed be the case.

As we can see here, Emmy Kennard recently took to TikTok to possibly spill some tea. Her brother, Joe Kennard, who worked as Madden's stunt double on "Eternals," is apparently heading back to the MCU for an undisclosed project. A look at IMDB reveals that he has only served as the double for Ikaris. Does this mean that Ikaris is coming back in a new MCU project, be it one of the many movies or Disney+ shows on the way? An intriguing question! For now, all we can do is hopelessly speculate as to where that might be, but this is something to keep an eye on.