Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Breakdown: Things Just Got Out Of Hand

We then get a quick, bizarre little montage of shots that includes a suspicious crow, our first glimpse at America Chavez (more on that in a minute), and Wong looking pretty rough, which looks like a shot from something that happens later (again, more in a minute). But then we finally get to the meat and potatoes of it all, as Strange, dressed in surprisingly casual garb by sorcerer standards, pays Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) a little visit in a surprisingly peaceful field.

This picks up in the aftermath of "WandaVision," and at first, Wanda assumes Strange is there to discuss what happened in Westview, even going so far as to say that she knew he would show up. Instead, Strange is there to ask for her help, specifically with regards to the multiverse. This question brings a great deal of concern to the Scarlet Witch's face.