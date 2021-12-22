Hawkeye Season 1 Ending Explained: So This Is Christmas?

The final image of the series shows Clint and Kate walking back into the house from the backyard discussing possible superhero code names for her, and after a few lame suggestions (Lady Hawk!), it's implied via smash cut to series title that Kate will carry on the mantle of Hawkeye, as she does in the comics. That also means that if there is a second season, she could be front-and-center, potentially allowing Clint to step back and finally be a family man, especially now that the Ronin has been laid to rest.

This final image is especially resonant since it showcases the giant bullseye target that's been a mainstay on the Barton homestead since it was seen in the background of a shot way back in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." It also made an appearance at the top of "Avengers: Endgame," and has become quite a symbolic prop in the MCU.

Upon reflection, it seems like the "Hawkeye" series was a perfect passing of the torch story to introduce fans to the gutsy and fun Kate Bishop character, whom Clint acknowledges as a partner and, eventually, an equal. Like the endings of recent franchise films such as "The Dark Knight Rises" or "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the story puts forth the idea that a name is merely a symbol, and that anyone can carry that moniker, no matter who they are, as long as they embody all the best aspects of it. It helps to have a few trick arrows as well.