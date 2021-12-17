Why The MCU Will Never Be The Same After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Before he goes on to his next adventure in "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness," Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme helps his fellow Avenger out with a spell to make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Though they certainly didn't mean to do it, Peter and Strange opened up the MCU to the multiverse with their botched spell. And it's for real this time, not just a scripted piece of backstory made up by Mysterio.

Between Spider-Man and Dr. Strange drawing people from the multiverse into their universe, Loki jumping around to different timelines, and the Scarlet Witch's ability to augment reality, it really will be madness going forward from here. The possibilities are so endless that it's hard to even speculate what could come next. Could more Marvel Legacy characters from non-MCU movies? Could the Fantastic Four or the X-Men enter the MCU by breaking through the multiverse's barriers? These things are now on the table thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home", but we'll just have to wait and see how these story elements are incorporated into the narrative moving forward.

While we take some time to speculate, we should actually make a correction. We have to say former Sorcerer Supreme when we refer to Dr. Stephen Strange now, because there is a new head honcho in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Because Strange was "blipped" for five years when Thanos snapped the fingers of the Infinity Gauntlet, Wong stepped up and he was named the new Sorcerer Supreme ("on a technicality," Strange grumbles). I can't help but think of that Paul Rudd moment from his "Hot Ones" appearance. Look at us, Wong. Who would have thought that Strange's servant from the comics would be elevated on the big screen from a Master of the Mythic Arts in his own right to Sorcerer Supreme? Not me, but I don't hate it! And I definitely can't wait to see Dr. Strange answer to Wong for his actions in this movie when they get back to the Sanctum.