There goes Feige — artfully telling us nothing but sounding like he is. Is there anything we could potentially read between the lines here? Not really! Feige leaves the door open as to whether the MCU version of Marvel's First Family will include big name actors or not.

Here are the few things we do know. We know there will be a movie — Marvel announced the news during their presentation during 2019's San Diego Comic-Con. We also know that Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts will direct the new movie.

And that's about it on the MCU front! On the comic book side of things, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created The Fantastic Four. The group gain superpowers after a journey to space goes wrong. The leader of the group is Reed Richards, who can stretch his appendages to impressive proportions. There's also Sue Storm, who can create force fields and turn invisible, Johnny Storm, AKA the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm, a pilot who gets stone-hard skin and becomes The Thing.

So when will we see the MCU Fantastic Four on the big screen? Again, we don't know! The best guess we have at this point, however, is that will come out in 2023.