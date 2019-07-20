Marvel Studios took the stage at Comic-Con’s Hall H to an electric, rock star atmosphere, and after taking a victory lap for the success of Avengers: Endgame and the first ten-plus years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mega-producer Kevin Feige revealed the next ten (10!) projects that are coming our way. Here’s the breakdown of every movie and TV show that’s coming and when you’ll see them.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oyUvYdzF3P — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Black Widow: May 1, 2020

Scarlett Johansson is finally getting her own solo movie, and she’ll be joined by Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and more. They debuted the first footage from the movie, and here’s what we saw.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The Eternals: November 6, 2020

Next up is The Eternals, a full-on Jack Kirby-inspired space adventure that has one hell of a cast, with big names like Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Brian Tyree Henry, but also some up and comers, including Lauren Ridloff – a deaf actor playing a deaf character, a first for the MCU. Learn more.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fall 2020

Anthony Mackie came out on stage wielding Captain America’s shield, trading it back and forth with Sebastian Stan a bit as a joke for the fans. We’re going to see the return of Daniel Bruhl‘s Baron Zemo, but no word yet on whether Emily VanCamp is coming back. Here’s more info.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VXaqJ5uN6B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings: February 12, 2021

Actor Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) is playing the martial arts hero, and director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) is directing a story that will tie in to the 10 Rings, the terrorist organization first mentioned in the original Iron Man. Learn more about the movie here.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/mDgxZVW3BF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

WandaVision: Spring 2021

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are back in a story that somehow takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and a Captain Marvel character is going to factor into the story as well. Learn more here.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/lDqAWtIE0u — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Loki: Spring 2021

Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as that trickster god, and interestingly, since the current day Loki was killed by Thanos in Infinity War, we’re going to follow the one who stole the Tesseract and vanished from the 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame. That means there’s a character regression that we’ll experience with him, because we’re following a Loki who doesn’t have any of the development after the original Avengers. Learn more here.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/bVyOYjPLly — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness: May 7, 2021

Touted as the MCU’s first “scary” film, Scott Derrickson returns to direct Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange once again – along with a surprising character from one of the Disney+ shows. Find out who it is, and learn more about the new sequel right here.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher, and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/6aPhlQvMR9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

What If?: Summer 2021

The animated series features the return of more than 25 Marvel actors to lend their voices to fun alternate events across the MCU, and Jeffrey Wright is on board as The Watcher, who peeks in on the action from afar. Get the scoop here.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/n2u6G4i4iG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Hawkeye: Fall 2021

Jeremy Renner is back as Hawkeye, and this Disney+ series will feature the introduction of Kate Bishop a fellow archer and fan-favorite character from the comics. Here are the details.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Lq4hM8GSRV — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Thor: Love and Thunder: November 5, 2021

Natalie Portman is playing a female version of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which also sees the return of director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Here’s everything you need to know.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/JPcrSqSerW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Fantastic Four, Mutants, Blade, and More

As the panel came to a close, Feige revealed a few more projects in the works, though he didn’t announce specific dates for any of these yet. But coming soon, fans will be getting Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a Fantastic Four film, and Feige also mentioned mutants – whether that means it’s the actual title of a new X-Men film or just that mutants will be joining the MCU was unclear. Finally, Feige topped off the incredible, news-filled panel by revealing Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is playing Blade in a brand new movie. Learn more about that here.

