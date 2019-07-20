Marvel's Phase 4 SDCC

Marvel Studios took the stage at Comic-Con’s Hall H to an electric, rock star atmosphere, and after taking a victory lap for the success of Avengers: Endgame and the first ten-plus years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mega-producer Kevin Feige revealed the next ten (10!) projects that are coming our way. Here’s the breakdown of every movie and TV show that’s coming and when you’ll see them.

Black Widow: May 1, 2020

Scarlett Johansson is finally getting her own solo movie, and she’ll be joined by Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and more. They debuted the first footage from the movie, and here’s what we saw.

The Eternals: November 6, 2020

Next up is The Eternals, a full-on Jack Kirby-inspired space adventure that has one hell of a cast, with big names like Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, and Brian Tyree Henry, but also some up and comers, including Lauren Ridloff – a deaf actor playing a deaf character, a first for the MCU. Learn more.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fall 2020

Anthony Mackie came out on stage wielding Captain America’s shield, trading it back and forth with Sebastian Stan a bit as a joke for the fans. We’re going to see the return of Daniel Bruhl‘s Baron Zemo, but no word yet on whether Emily VanCamp is coming back. Here’s more info.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings: February 12, 2021

Actor Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) is playing the martial arts hero, and director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) is directing a story that will tie in to the 10 Rings, the terrorist organization first mentioned in the original Iron Man. Learn more about the movie here.

WandaVision: Spring 2021

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are back in a story that somehow takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and a Captain Marvel character is going to factor into the story as well. Learn more here.

Loki: Spring 2021

Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role as that trickster god, and interestingly, since the current day Loki was killed by Thanos in Infinity War, we’re going to follow the one who stole the Tesseract and vanished from the 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame. That means there’s a character regression that we’ll experience with him, because we’re following a Loki who doesn’t have any of the development after the original Avengers. Learn more here.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness: May 7, 2021

Touted as the MCU’s first “scary” film, Scott Derrickson returns to direct Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange once again – along with a surprising character from one of the Disney+ shows. Find out who it is, and learn more about the new sequel right here.

What If?: Summer 2021

The animated series features the return of more than 25 Marvel actors to lend their voices to fun alternate events across the MCU, and Jeffrey Wright is on board as The Watcher, who peeks in on the action from afar. Get the scoop here.

Hawkeye: Fall 2021

Jeremy Renner is back as Hawkeye, and this Disney+ series will feature the introduction of Kate Bishop a fellow archer and fan-favorite character from the comics. Here are the details.

Thor: Love and Thunder: November 5, 2021

Natalie Portman is playing a female version of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which also sees the return of director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fantastic Four, Mutants, Blade, and More

As the panel came to a close, Feige revealed a few more projects in the works, though he didn’t announce specific dates for any of these yet. But coming soon, fans will be getting Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a Fantastic Four film, and Feige also mentioned mutants – whether that means it’s the actual title of a new X-Men film or just that mutants will be joining the MCU was unclear. Finally, Feige topped off the incredible, news-filled panel by revealing Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is playing Blade in a brand new movie. Learn more about that here.

Header image from Twitter user Zach Pope, who’s also on the ground at Comic-Con 2019.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic-Con, Marvel Studios

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.