After giving Thor and entirely new direction and style with Thor: Ragnarok, we know director Taika Waititi will be back for a fourth installment of the god of thunder’s film franchise thanks to a report earlier this week. Thor 4 is the first time a film series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will go past the third installment, and at their big Comic-Con panel in Hall H this weekend, Marvel Studios gave us just a little tease about what’s in store for Thor, and it involves a little bit of Love & Thunder.

Find out about all the Thor 4 Comic-Con news below.

That’s right, Thor 4 is officially titled Thor: Love & Thunder, and look at that awesome, metal logo:

Chris Hemsworth is obviously returning as Thor, but we’re wondering whether or not this will be the ripped Thor from the first three installments of his own franchise or the thick, full-figured, bearded, Big Lebowski of a Thor that we got in Avengers: Endgame. Personally, I hope it’s the latter, but either way, we’re just glad that Thor will be sticking around now that the original Captain America is retired and Iron Man has gone to a better place.

Taika Waititi joked around a bit about what Thor is up to this time. “Is there an ongoing relationship between Thor and Korg?” the filmmaker inquired. “Do they continue the love and affection that they established in Ragnarok? Who knows! …There’s nothing more powerful in the world than love!”

Hemsworth added, “And thunder.” To which Waititi continued, “And the combination…I’d drop this microphone but it’s too expensive.”

But who will be alongside Thor this time? Well, Tessa Thompson is coming back as Valkyrie, and as the new king of Asgard, she will be on the lookout for her queen. You read that right. Thompson said:

“That’ll be her first order of business. And then, I don’t know. It’s already been mentioned that Asgard isn’t a place but a people, so she’s got to invest in her people. And hopefully she’ll get some love and thunder.”

But she’s not the only lady who will be getting some thunder in the next installment of Thor. In an insane announcement, Marvel Studios brought back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be stepping up to play the female version of Thor from Jason Aaron’s comic book arc. Waititi explained while re-introducing Portman:

“When we were shooting Ragnarok I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron, the Mighty Thor. And for those of you who know that storyline, it’s incredible and introduced love and thunder and for the first time, female Thor.”

Natalie Portman came out to the stage to thunderous applause (pun intended), and she held Mjolnir in her hand. Portman said, “Feels pretty good. I’ve always had a little hammer in me.”

This is a totally shocking development for Marvel, especially since they didn’t even bring Natalie Portman back for Avengers: Endgame. They used footage from Thor: The Dark World. Portman herself even said that she was probably done with Marvel, so they must have thrown a truckload of money at her to take this role.

What does that mean for Thor’s implied sojourn with the Guardians of the Galaxy? Is that something that will be explored in Guardians Vol. 3? What are Korg and Miek up to? Only time will tell.

Thor: Love & Thunder will arrive on November 5, 2021.