Marvel and Disney+ are finally going to let Jeremy Renner‘s take center stage with Hawkeye, a new series that will draw on the Matt Fraction and David Aja comic series. Renner is back in the role of Hawkeye, and fan-favorite Kate Bishop will be appearing, too. But what of Pizza Dog? We’ll have to wait and see. Here’s what we learned about the show at Comic-Con.

There really wasn’t much ready for Hawkeye at SDCC. The big reveal, via a teaser with no real footage, was that Kate Bishop would be appearing in the series – though we don’t know who is playing her yet. Jeremey Renner was on hand to say that Bishop is the “better version” of Hawkeye. The series will find Hawkeye teaching someone else how to be a superhero without super powers. “That makes everyone a superhero,” Renner said.

The series will also explore more of his time as Ronin, aka the crazy murder guy from Avengers: Endgame. While the film version of Hawkeye isn’t quite in line with the Fraction/Aja series, but the Hawkeye show will likely allow the character to grow more than he has in the movies. Here’s the synopsis for the comic series the show will be probably be drawing on:

It’s Marvel’s most critically acclaimed comic in recent memory! Clint Barton, breakout star of a little Marvel movie you might have seen a while back, continues his fight for justice…and good rooftop BBQs! With Young Avenger Kate Bishop by his side, he’s out to get some downtime from being one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes…but when the apartment building he’s moved into, and the neighbors he’s befriended, are threatened by a tracksuit-wearing, dog-abusing gang of Eastern European mobsters who say “bro” an awful lot, Clint must stand up and defend his new adopted family…any way he can.

Look for Hawkeye on Disney+ in Fall 2021.