During the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige continued unveiling the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some information about the new series WandaVision. Here’s what we learned from the panel, including a Captain Marvel character who’s going to make an appearance.

Accoring to Feige, “If you thought the logo was strange, wait until you see the show.” Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are back playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and The Vision, and the two stepped on stage to speak a bit about the upcoming series.

“It’s going to get weird, we’re going to get deep,” Olsen promised. “We’re finally going to understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch.” That’s great news, considering her character has largely been relegated to the sidelines in the MCU thus far.

This series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which of course means it also takes place after Infinity War; that presents a bit of an interesting scenario regarding Vision, who was seemingly killed by Thanos at the end of that movie. So what’s going on with Vision? “I have no idea,” Bettany admits. “It’s going to be surprising and weird.”

But those two won’t be the only MCU characters to appear in the show. Monica Rambeau, the precocious young girl from Captain Marvel, will play a role, this time played by actress Teyonah Parris, who describes the role as a dream.

How did Feige describe this series? Three words: “exciting and different and strange.” And speaking of “strange,” just a few minutes later we learned that Scarlet Witch will be appearing in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and WandaVision will tie directly into that movie. That really does lead us to believe that Wanda’s full potential as a character will be realized, so we’re excited to see what happens with this show when it debuts on Disney+ in spring 2021.