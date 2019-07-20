During the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige played the first clip from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an upcoming show coming to Disney+ in 2020. Daniel Bruhl is confirmed to return as Baron Zemo, the villain from Captain America: Civil War, and you can read a description of the first footage from the series below.

After taking the shield from Chris Evan’s Steve Rogers during the final minutes of Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Mackie is reprising his role in this new series alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka Cap’s old pal The Winter Soldier. Here’s what happened during the first teaser:

It begins with the code words that active Winter Soldier, and Baron Zemo sits into frame wearing a coat, looking ragged with a beard. He says he’s hijacked the panel, says, “Gentlemen, I’ll be seeing you very soon,” and then puts on the purple mask that the classic version of the character wears and the video goes haywire.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features a writing staff that includes Derek Kolstad, the writer of the John Wick films, so we’re hoping his bone-crunching skill set means that we’re going to see some more visceral action sequences now that directors Anthony and Joe Russo are no longer working with Marvel Studios (well, at least for the time being). And speaking of directors, Kari Skogland is one of the directors who’s been hired to helm this series. Skogland has credits on shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, Penny Dreadful, House of Cards, The Americans, and The Walking Dead, so we have high hopes for this series.

Mackie and Stan will star alongside Daniel Brühl, though there’s still no official word about Emily VanCamp, who was once in talks to reprise her roles in this miniseries as Sharon Carter.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ in fall 2020.