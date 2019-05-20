Just this morning, we heard about what’s in store for Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, on the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now we know who will be at the helm of the new series: Kari Skogland (The Walking Dead) has been hired to direct the six-episode show. She already has several major TV credits to her name, including another MCU show in the now-cancelled Netflix series The Punisher.

In addition to the news about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director, a couple of cast members from Captain America: Civil War may be joining stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the cast. Plus, we finally have a release date for this show. Read on to get the details.

According to Deadline, actors Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are in talks to reprise their roles in this miniseries. Brühl played Baron Zemo in Civil War, the villain who orchestrated the titular schism between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. If it’s been a while since you’ve seen that film, here’s a super abbreviated recap: Zemo framed Bucky Barnes for killing Black Panther’s father, sending Bucky on the run and forcing Steve to defend his best friend from those hunting him down. Zemo also uncovered a video of Bucky murdering Tony Stark’s parents in the early 1990s when Bucky was brainwashed, which deepened the divide between Tony and Steve.

Oh, and VanCamp played Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13. The movies tried to make us think Sharon and Steve Rogers were going to be a couple, but it never really took – largely because it was just too weird. (Sharon is Peggy Carter’s great niece.)

Deadline says the new show will hit Disney+ in August 2020. Malcolm Spellman (Empire) wrote the series, and Skogland is a cool choice for a director. She’s directed several solid episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale and has also helmed episodes of Boardwalk Empire, The Killing, Penny Dreadful, House of Cards, The Americans, and the upcoming vampire series NOS4A2. Plus, this is another chance for a woman to make a creative mark on a Marvel property, something that’s been comparatively lacking when you look at Marvel Studios’ overall history.

Deadline says “Mackie’s accepting the shield from Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame will figure into the” plot somehow. We’ve speculated in the past that the series could be about Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon) slowly learning to take on the responsibility of becoming the new Captain America now that Steve Rogers is an old man, and Disney might even be able to coax Chris Evans back to play an Old Man Steve who oversees new missions for these characters. But official plot details are still scarce, so we’ll be keeping an ear out for exactly how Zemo and Sharon Carter factor will into this series.