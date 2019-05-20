What’s in store for our old pal Bucky on the Falcon and Winter Soldier series on Disney+? According to actor Sebastian Stan, the character will finally have a chance to grapple with the scary modern world. After all, Bucky’s been a bit busy running around or hiding for the last few years. Aside from buying some plums in Captain America: Civil War, his experiences with the 21st century have been nominal.

Now that Avengers: Endgame has arrived, it’s time to start thinking about the future. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe characters will continue their journey on the big screen, while others will head to Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barns, aka Falcon and Winter Soldier, are both headed to Disney+ for their own series, and in a recent interview with Comicbook, the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan, talked a bit about what’s in store for his character.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” said Stan. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

Dating? Apps? Talk about a thrill-ride!

In all seriousness, there’s not much info here, but the implication is that the show is going to lean into humor, and play up the odd-couple aspect of Bucky and Falcon working together. Falcon is very much a modern man, and Bucky was born in 1917, ended up having his mind experimented on by HYDRA, had his memory wiped, became an ageless super soldier assassin, and then regained his old self. Now, he’s in our modern world, and he probably has no idea how to do modern stuff, like leave angry Yelp reviews, or order stuff he doesn’t need from Amazon. Falcon will probably be urging him to embrace the 21st century, while also playfully ribbing him about his cluelessness. And also, they’ll probably fight some people or something. I guess.

There’s no premiere date for Falcon and Winter Soldier, but Disney+ launches November 12, 2019.