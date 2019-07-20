Doctor Stephen Strange was dusted by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but we didn’t need the events of Avengers: Endgame to know that the master of the mystic arts would be back. Late last year, it was reported that director Scott Derrickson would return for Doctor Strange 2. Naturally, this also meant the return of a (living) Doctor Strange, once again played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

But now, Marvel Studios has made it official. The first proper sequel to Doctor Strange (aside from the character’s appearances in Endgame, Infinity War, and Thor: Ragnarok) is on the way – the incredibly named Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Here’s what you need to know.

What can we expect from the Doctor Strange sequel? According to returning director Scott Derrickson, this will be Marvel’s first horror movie, loaded with psychedelic weirdness and villains from other dimensions and worlds. “He doesn’t fight villains from this Earth,” Derrickson told the crowd at SDCC, adding that rather than just doing “another sequel”, he wanted to make “the first scary MCU film.” Something loaded with gothic horror.

Derrickson comes from a horror background, having directed The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Sinister, and more. Having him make Marvel’s first full-blown horror movie should work out nicely.

Of course, Benedict Cumberbatch will once again don that magic cape. Cumberbatch was there, too, saying that the Multiverse of Madness takes “a crazy line into horror,” but will also maintain the humor from the first movie. “He’ll be facing unexpected things,” Cumberbatch said, while “not knowing what’s coming at him.” Strange’s usual authority as seen in other films will be turned against him as evil forces “try to destroy him.”

In addition to all of that, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will have a major role in the film, too. WandaVision, the upcoming Marvel Disney+ show focused on her character, will tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Because that’s how Marvel works, folks.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 7, 2021.