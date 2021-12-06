Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Is The MCU's Daredevil

It's hard to deny that a lot of the actors who play our favorite Marvel superheroes are just synonymous with their characters at this point. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson. Who else would play those roles? In the same way, actor Charlie Cox has also become known for his turn as Matt Murdock, AKA the tortured, strong, and religiously inclined Hell's Kitchen hero known as Daredevil — and though Cox has yet to show up in the MCU, it appears Marvel boss Kevin Feige is interested in having him join the ranks at some point. Feige told CinemaBlend in an interview published on Sunday:

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

Cox first joined the MCU lite, AKA the Marvel TV Universe, in 2015 when "Daredevil" premiered on Netflix. The show ran for three seasons and ended in 2018. The "Boardwalk Empire" alum starred opposite Vincent D'onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Hensen on the series, which was highly regarded for its style and faithfulness to the source material. It was certainly my favorite of the Marvel TV installments to date, and when it comes to confident darkness and grit, I don't think the studio has topped the effort since. In fact, they should bring it back. You know you'd watch.