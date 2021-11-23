Eternals Writers Explain Why Harry Styles' Eros Didn't Make The Main Character Lineup

Sorry Marvel bros, Harry Styles was part of the "Eternals" game from day one. In fact, according to Ryan and Kaz Firpo — who wrote the script alongside director Chloé Zhao and co-writer Patrick Burleigh — Styles' Starfox was originally considered as a main player in the film, not just the post-credits scene.

"[Eros was] definitely a card that went up on the board to be in the main movie" at the beginning of the process, Ryan told The Direct in an interview. "You know, when we first started doing our pitch, we basically just had all these cards of, let's say about 40 different Eternals, and we started kinda picking out the ones that we liked. And [Eros] is definitely a card that went up on the board to be in the main movie."

"But we eventually decided that we really wanted to concentrate on Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris' love story, and we just thought in the broader group dynamics, if there's Ikaris (Richard Madden), there can't really be Eros, too, because it feels like they're just kinda stepping on each other's toes."

As someone who (unabashedly) loves Styles, it's definitely a big of a "oh, what could have been" — but it's also understandable to make that sort of choice from a filmmaking perspective. If we have too many large characters in the mix, our main story gets lost. So, all in all, it ended up being a smart choice to relegate Eros to that post-credits life, for now.