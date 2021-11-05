Eternals Credits Scenes Explained: What Does This Mean For The Future Of The MCU?

The "Eternals" mid-credits scene acts as a direct follow-up to the ending of the film. By the film's final act, the Eternals have learned that they're actually humanoid creations used by the Celestials to harvest the population of planets by keeping Deviants (also created by Celestials) at bay to allow enough energy to be created in order for a Celestial to be born out of a planet's destruction. The Eternals decide to let all the other Eternals in the universe know about this revelation in the hopes of stopping more planets from being destroyed, turning against their creators.

Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos will stay on Earth to protect it, and Sprite has been granted mortality by Sersi's newfound abilities. But at the end of the film, Arimesh appears above Earth and summons Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos to answer for their betrayal. Meanwhile, Thena, Makkari, and Druig head off in their ship, the Domo, to spread the word to the other Eternals, and it's with this trio where the mid-credits scene takes place.

Aboard the Domo, Makkari is worried because they haven't heard from Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos in awhile. Thena immediately deduces that it must be because of the Celestial called Arimesh, and they're about to head back to Earth. However, suddenly Thena and Makkari both sense something happening inside the ship. Druig is confused about what they're feeling, but down the hall of the ship, they see an array of colors not unlike the kind that appear when someone arrives by way of the bifrost from "Thor." Suddenly, out of the color shimmer comes a small figure flying clumsily down the hallway.

After collecting himself and remarking, "No more drunk teleporting for you," the troll creature (voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt) being starts to make a grand announcement. After some mouth-trumpeting, he says, "Behold, the royal prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the knave of hearts, defeater of Black Robert," which is then interrupted by an off-screen voice correcting him, "Roger." Recovering from his blunder, the creature continues, "The great adventurer, Starfox."

That's when One Direction group member and chart-topping singer Harry Styles appears on screen with flaming red hair and an Eternals suit and says, "What a pleasure to make your acquaintance, my fellow Eternals." Then he tells the creature that he doesn't have to put on such a show when introducing him to anyone. The creature says, "Everything you do is impressive," and proceeds to argue with Starfox before he's silenced.

As Foreigner's "Feels Like the First Time" begins to play in the background," Starfox properly introduces himself, "I'm Eros. This is Pip." Then he can't help but put on some charm by saying, "And you are as beautiful as the legends say, Thena." Druig interrupts and asks, "What do you want, lads?" That's when Starfox/Eros reveals another tease for what will inevitably be the sequel to "Eternals." Eros takes the orb out of his chest that allows Eternals to communicate with the Celestials, an item seemingly given to only the leaders of each team. Then he says, "Your friends are in trouble. And we think we know where to find them."