Everything You Need To Know About Those Eternals Cameos

That message I mentioned above? It's in the form of this dashing dude, Starfox, who visits Thena, Makkari, and Druig on the Domo to tell them where their friends — Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos, who had been summoned by the Celestials to answer for their betrayals — can be found. Undoubtedly, this will play into the plot of the next "Eternals" film.

The number one detail to note about Starfox from the comics is that he is Thanos' brother, which obviously makes him an important character just by association. But the thing about Starfox — whose given name is Eros — is that he and his brother are complete opposites in almost every way.

Starfox is a nonchalant, easygoing ladies man in the comics who doesn't take things too seriously and is all about the good life. His brother, on the other hand, is fixated on death and operates underhandedly throughout his page time in the Marvel universe — definitely not a guy who is looking for a good time.

Eros has powers comparable to an Eternal: superhuman strength, speed, the ability to fly, manipulate gravity and matter, and even regenerate. However, he is also known for his unique psychic ability, which allows him to stimulate the pleasure centers of people's brains. This causes them to feel aroused or euphoric — and he can even sedate them with the power.

So yeah, his abilities are basically a manipulative mess, but the Eternal tries hard to be a good guy and help where he can. That said, his powers have caused tension with teams he's been part of, including the Avengers.

As for who plays Eros, you may have heard (or seen) by now that the character has been brought to life by One Direction alum Harry Styles, who made his screen debut in 2017's "Dunkirk." He is also starring in the upcoming psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling" and the upcoming romantic drama "My Policeman." There have been rumors of Styles circling this part since 2019, but confirmation of his part in the MCU came after the premiere of "Eternals" on October 18. And quite frankly, it's inspired casting — who is better suited to play the universe's greatest ladies man than Styles?