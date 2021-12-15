How Hawkeye Has Been Dropping Clues About The Villain All Along

In "Hawkeye" episode 5, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) shows up at Kate's secret hideout to talk to her about her mission: to kill Clint. She reveals that she was hired by someone to kill him, then later sends Kate a text with the information about the person who hired her: Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mom, was the one that paid Yelena to take out Clint. Not only that, but she's clearly in cahoots with Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio, returning to the role after Netflix's "Daredevil"), one of the nastiest villains in the Marvel comics. While Kingpin's appearance in "Hawkeye" and the return of D'Onofrio in the role is big news, the reveal that Eleanor's involved in organized crime is also huge.

Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), has been a bit of a mystery the entire season. In the comic books, Kate's mom dies and her dad raises her and her sister, but they switched things up a bit for "Hawkeye." In the Disney+ series, Kate's dad is dead and her mother is dating the shady Jack Duquesne. The season starts with Armand Duquesne III, Jack's uncle, getting killed by someone with a sword after he threatens Eleanor. That murder kicks off Kate's investigation and partnership with Hawkeye, and Kate ends up thinking Jack has something to do with it. Feeling abandoned by Clint after the rooftop fight with Echo and Yelena, Kate tells her mother about the information she and Clint dug up on Jack, including his shell company, Sloan, Inc. The police are called, Jack is arrested, and Eleanor seems rather calm about the whole thing despite Jack's protestations that he has no idea what's going on.

Turns out Eleanor's actually responsible, and she's probably been using Jack's name to launder her own ill-gotten gains. If she's truly connected to Kingpin, she's near the top of a criminal enterprise that terrifies even the most hardened vigilante heroes.