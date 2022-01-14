Peacemaker's Rockin' Hair Metal Soundtrack Represents More Than Just Killer Tunes

Gunn had a great time incorporating the '70s AM pop hits throughout "Guardians" and wanted to do the same with "Peacemaker" by highlighting music we recognize but may not be as universally known. "I think that hair metal is something that has been completely forgotten or covered up for the most part... It wasn't even my music," Gunn said.

Some of the bands Gunn chose for the soundtrack include 80s hair staples, but also contemporary bands that have embraced the hair metal sound. In the first three episodes alone, we hear songs from Wig Wam, Foxy Shazam, Nashville Pussy, Y&T, The Poodles, The Quireboys, Tigertailz, The Cruel Intentions, Firehouse, Santa Cruz, Dust Bowl Jokies, BAND-MAID, Kissin' Dynamite, Sister, and Bang Camaro.

"There's a lot of modern sleaze rock from northern Europe that I think is far superior to the majority of the stuff from the 80s," Gunn said. "They know exactly what they're doing." He continued by pointing out the differences between the bands, "It's not pompous in any way, they don't pretend to be serious," he said. "So that's why I wanted to use that type of music, and I felt like it was fun being able to build it into the very fabric of the story itself."

I recognize that Gunn himself isn't a huge hair metal guy, but it's awesome to see him understand the allure of machismo music melding with gender non-conforming presentation. Hair metal gets unnecessarily dunked on, and it's such a breath of fresh air to see a series embrace the camp complexities of a genre killed by grunge. As a kid who was dropped off at school everyday growing up in a car boasting the license plate "JOVI FAN 1," the hair-metal inclusion of "Peacemaker" only adds to the long list of reasons why this show is so great.