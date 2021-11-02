Is Todd McFarlane Gearing Up For A Spawn Cinematic Universe?

Todd McFarlane is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to genre properties, working as a comic book creator, artist, writer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. He's best known for his work as the artist on "The Amazing Spider-Man," the artist behind the first full appearance of Eddie Brock who would become "Venom," and as the writer and artist on the superhero horror-fantasy series "Spawn." He's also responsible for the highly successful McFarlane Toys, specializing in their production of highly detailed model figurines of characters from films, comics, popular music, video games, and various sports. Despite his successes across a variety of mediums, McFarlane's "Spawn" is undoubtedly his trademark.

In a recent interview with Deadline, McFarlane discussed his future plans and mentioned the world he's built with "Spawn." As McFarlane said, "I have close to 400 characters in that world, and there's a bigger conversation to be had about, what do you do with 400 characters, do you keep them in a shared space, or do you break them off and just segregate them away from each other?"

McFarlane also noted the exclusivity of superhero content for Marvel and DC due to their relationships with streaming services like Disney+, Sony, and Warner Bros. "If you want comic book material and/or superhero stuff," he said, "you have to ask, okay, Marvel is number one, DC's number two in comic books, who's number three? That's Image Comic Books."

McFarlane is the current president for Image Comic Books, with roughly 24 of their titles optioned or adapted for film and television.