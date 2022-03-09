Black Adam And DC League Of Super Pets Get Delayed

This might be a difficult pill to swallow for "Black Adam" fans, who have already endured a long road to the big screen. Hell, it's hard to believe Johnson didn't sound more bummed about the news, given he's been attached to star in "Black Adam" for nearly 15 years and his big debut just got pushed back a couple more months. The much-anticipated film from director Jaume Collet-Serra is expected to cover Black Adam's origins and introduce the Justice Society of America. Once the cameras were finally ready to roll in 2020, the start-and-stop production also had the misfortune of being pushed back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to Warner Bros. adjusting the initial 2021 release date set when the film was announced.

"Black Adam" got back on track once production began in earnest and the past few months have seen Dwayne Johnson hyping up his adaptation of the dark hero with the promise of making a permanent mark on the DC Extended Universe. But it looks like "Black Adam" and his antihero antics will have to wait. Though the film was a contender for biggest summer blockbuster to come in 2022, as Johnson points out in his Instagram video, this move puts the film in another solid spot: now "Black Adam" will arrive just before Halloween and maybe make a holiday splash as it leads into Thanksgiving and Christmas, prime times for the family moviegoing experience. As for the Super-Pets of the DCEU, it looks like they'll be basking in the warm summer sun as of July 29, 2022.

Directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, "DC League of Super-Pets" centers on Superman's faithful hound, Krypto the Superdog (Johnson) as he assembles a team of superpowered animals to rescue the kidnapped Justice League. The voice cast includes Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Vanessa Bayer as pot-bellied pig PB, Natasha Lyonne as a turtle called Merton, Diego Luna Chip the squirrel, and Keanu Reeves as Batman.