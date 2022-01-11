Ben Affleck Gave Up The Batman Cowl Because Of A 'Principal Influence': Matt Damon

Call it a hot take if you must, but with the exception of Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, there's no other male friendship in Hollywood quite like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The duo met as kids, living two blocks away from each other all throughout their childhood. As legend has it, their friendship was forever solidified when a high school kid was threatening to beat up Damon, and Affleck inserted himself and fought off the bully. The two have done so much together in the years since, with their first professional movie together being uncredited extras in the Fenway Park scene in 1989's "Field of Dreams." A few years later they'd both appear in "School Ties" and "Glory Daze" before the two would begin writing what would become their calling card, "Good Will Hunting," while simultaneously both appearing in "Chasing Amy."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Damon sat down with Affleck to interview his friend, asking about what many are considering a resurgence in Affleck's career and playfully giving each other the type of s*** that only friends of four decades can get away with. At one point, Damon asks his longtime friend how he feels about where he is currently with his career, which inspired him to revisit some of his favorite performances that helped get him to acclaimed films like "The Last Duel" and "The Tender Bar." But during this time of reminiscing, Affleck brings up "Justice League," and confesses that a big reason why he stepped away from the longest cinematic tenure as Batman came from a conversation he had with Damon.