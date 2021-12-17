James Gunn Confirms 2022 Release For Disney+ Series I Am Groot
One of the Disney+ shows that has Marvel fans really excited is the upcoming animated series "I Am Groot." Of course, there is very little information out about it right now. Up until this point, we knew the title, that it is part of Phase Four of the MCU, and that it will be a series of shorts starring Baby Groot, produced by Marvel Studios, with Kirsten Lepore as director.
We also know that it was announced back in December 2020, but who remembers anything about that year other than a sense of dread? We know that the production for the animated series began in August of 2021, and that it will stream on Disney+.
Now, however, we know that it will indeed premiere in 2022. Not only did a brief shot of the logo appear at the end of today's video announcement for what's coming to the streaming service in 2022, but James Gunn himself has confirmed it over Twitter with a quote tweet.
I can confirm. #IAmGroot https://t.co/cSbxUfgS24
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 16, 2021
We don't have an exact date yet, but hey, that's something, right? Is it weird that I wanted him to just show a video of him nodding and saying, "I am Groot?"
The Response to the Tweet is Even Better
What's even cuter than Baby Groot dancing is the response to James Gunn's confirmation that we're getting the series in 2022. @RFtheKHKing tweeted:
"The real question is whether "I Am Groot" is the actual title, or is it something like "The Cosmic Adventures of the Daring and Powerful Groot, with guest appearances from his beloved compatriots" but to Groot, the title just translates from "I am Groot"
— R (@RFtheKHKing) December 16, 2021
It's really hard to beat that.
We also know that we're getting that previously announced "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," directed by Gunn next year as well, and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is coming sometimes in 2023. No word or confirmation yet on whether or not Vin Diesel who voiced Groot in the films will be doing it again here, but it's pretty likely.
There is a whole lot of stuff coming to Disney+ next year, including "The Book of Boba Fett," "She-Hulk," "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," "Moon Knight," "Free Guy," "Ms. Marvel," "Hocus Pocus 2," "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Willow," "Disenchanted," "Andor," "The Bad Batch," "Cars on the Road," and more.
I am Groot! (You may interpret that any way you like.)