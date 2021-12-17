James Gunn Confirms 2022 Release For Disney+ Series I Am Groot

One of the Disney+ shows that has Marvel fans really excited is the upcoming animated series "I Am Groot." Of course, there is very little information out about it right now. Up until this point, we knew the title, that it is part of Phase Four of the MCU, and that it will be a series of shorts starring Baby Groot, produced by Marvel Studios, with Kirsten Lepore as director.

We also know that it was announced back in December 2020, but who remembers anything about that year other than a sense of dread? We know that the production for the animated series began in August of 2021, and that it will stream on Disney+.

Now, however, we know that it will indeed premiere in 2022. Not only did a brief shot of the logo appear at the end of today's video announcement for what's coming to the streaming service in 2022, but James Gunn himself has confirmed it over Twitter with a quote tweet.

We don't have an exact date yet, but hey, that's something, right? Is it weird that I wanted him to just show a video of him nodding and saying, "I am Groot?"