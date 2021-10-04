Everything We Know About I Am Groot So Far

We first heard about "I Am Groot" at Disney's investor presentation in December 2020. During the event, Marvel's Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige described the show as a series of shorts that will "feature several new and unusual characters."

Marvel hasn't released any other specifics yet about the show, but there was an "I Am Groot" comic in 2017 that the show might be based on. Here's the synopsis for that comic:

When the Guardians of the Galaxy get caught in a wormhole, a smaller-than-normal Groot is separated billions of light-years away from the team. Falling to a planet below, Groot discovers he is on an entirely alien and unknown world full of strange creatures and societies. Seriously underdeveloped and with nobody who can understand him, Groot will need to make the journey to the center of this world and find the way back to his family!

There's also a "First Day of Groot" board book series for very young children, which I may or may not have just bought for my 14-month-old kid. In these books, Groot and Rocket go around "learning new lessons, developing new skills, and making new memories with friends along the way."

We don't know whether any of these stories will be explicitly adapted into the shorts, but it seems likely that the show will be an especially family-friendly one.