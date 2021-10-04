Everything We Know About I Am Groot So Far
It's hard to find an MCU fan who doesn't love Groot, especially Baby Groot. Disney is no fool, and the studios decided to give "everyone's favorite tree" his own show on Disney+.
Here's everything we know about "I Am Groot," the original series from Marvel Studios, including when we can watch it and what we think it will be about.
When and Where to Watch I Am Groot
"I Am Groot" will stream on Disney+ as one of the many Marvel television shows coming to the company's streaming platform. When it will premiere, however, remains unknown.
We do know that there will be other "Guardians of the Galaxy" content in the not-so-distant future, however. We'll be getting a James Gunn-directed "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" on Disney+ sometime in 2022 (around the holiday season, one assumes), which will soon be followed by "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on the big screen some time in 2023.
What We Think I Am Groot is About
We first heard about "I Am Groot" at Disney's investor presentation in December 2020. During the event, Marvel's Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige described the show as a series of shorts that will "feature several new and unusual characters."
Marvel hasn't released any other specifics yet about the show, but there was an "I Am Groot" comic in 2017 that the show might be based on. Here's the synopsis for that comic:
When the Guardians of the Galaxy get caught in a wormhole, a smaller-than-normal Groot is separated billions of light-years away from the team. Falling to a planet below, Groot discovers he is on an entirely alien and unknown world full of strange creatures and societies. Seriously underdeveloped and with nobody who can understand him, Groot will need to make the journey to the center of this world and find the way back to his family!
There's also a "First Day of Groot" board book series for very young children, which I may or may not have just bought for my 14-month-old kid. In these books, Groot and Rocket go around "learning new lessons, developing new skills, and making new memories with friends along the way."
We don't know whether any of these stories will be explicitly adapted into the shorts, but it seems likely that the show will be an especially family-friendly one.
What We Know About I Am Groot Cast and Crew
We again don't know very much about who is cast in "I Am Groot." Vin Diesel, however, has voiced Groot and Baby Groot in the MCU films, so it would make sense for him to voice Baby Groot once again.