The Batman Sequel Probably Already In The Works, So Take It Easy, Sweetheart

There is a reason that so much talk has been had about a sequel to this movie before it even hits theaters. Batman is by far the most valuable superhero Warner Bros. has at its disposal and this version of the franchise presents an opportunity to focus very specifically on that character and the world he inhabits, namely Gotham City. It will be divorced from the larger DCEU, which still counts Ben Affleck as its main Bruce Wayne, even though he is set to hang up the cape after "The Flash" arrives (Michael Keaton will reportedly be reclaiming the role). There is no Superman in this grounded take on the universe (at least not yet). It is Battinson fighting criminals such as a Zodiac Killer-inspired version of The Riddler. This is seemingly going to be very different from the so-called Snyderverse.

All of this to say, there is almost no universe in which Warner Bros. allows this to be a one-and-done situation. We know Reeves has plans for more and we know Pattinson is on board for more. The box office tracking suggests the movie is going to be successful and the studio seems to have an awful lot of faith in what they have. Barring an utter catastrophe, a sequel was always going to happen. Yes, it's early, but this seems to be steering very clear of catastrophe leading up to the opening weekend.

"The Batman" hits theaters on March 4, 2022.