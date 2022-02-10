The Batman Box Office Is Tracking For An $80 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

It may be a little hard to believe but we are mere weeks away from director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" hitting theaters. This movie has literally been years in the making and we've been waiting a long time to see Robert Pattinson take up the mantle as our new extra emo Bruce Wayne. With advance tickets officially on sale for the DC adaptation, some initial box office tracking has surfaced online, and it indicates a big (though not gigantic) opening weekend.

As reported by Forbes, "The Batman" is currently tracking for an $80 million opening when it hits theaters next month. As we are accustomed to seeing big-name superhero movies regularly eclipse $100 million on opening weekend, that number may seem small. Especially given that this is the first solo "Batman" movie to hit theaters since "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. That said, let us first remember that these are initial numbers and the tracking could easily rise. Tracking is also far from an exact science and it is often wrong. Look at what happened with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" absolutely obliterating expectations.

For what it's worth, the folks at Box Office Pro have it pegged between $135 and $185 million, so there is certainly reason to think we could see it do well over $80 million. It is also worth pointing out that the movie is said to carry a $100 million budget, which is actually not too high for a big superhero flick. It also clocks in at just under three hours, which will have an effect on the number of screenings a theater can fit in per day.