The Batman Will Be Nearly 3 Hours Long

If it seems feature films are growing longer in general, it's because they are ... but not as much as you might think.

In 2018, a website called Towards Data Science conducted a study that sought to average out the lengths of all feature films, going back to 1911. Using IMDb as their data set, TDS found that, over the course of history, the highest number of movies only ran between 90 and 100 minutes (or, as any person over 35 might say, "a good length"). The data showed that films, while getting ever so slightly longer in general, are still averaging out in the classic 80 – 130-minute range. What we are seeing, however, is an increase in the length of blockbuster genre entertainment. In 1966, 104 minutes was epic by "Batman" standards. In 2022, 175 minutes isn't even the longest superhero film in the last few years.

But let us never forget the comic book origins of these characters. Comic books, like soap operas, are in the unique position of having to continue a character's story indefinitely. As such, the unending nature of long superhero movies, film series that run like 100-episode TV shows, and actual TV series that link together into what amounts to six-hour features, is only in keeping with the nature of comic books: they never end. The character may die, but they will be resurrected, rebooted, or supplanted by a parallel universe double.

For those who love to ride the wave for decades, they are set. For those who long for conclusions, well, we can keep on hoping for a meteor.