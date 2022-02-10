You Can Get Bat-Tickets For The Batman Right Now On The Bat-Web
Did you miss out on getting tickets to that special IMAX fan screening for "The Batman"? Fear not, because regular tickets to the Bat-event of the year are now on sale for the rest of us commoners! Fans have anxiously and not-so-patiently waited for this day to finally arrive. Director Matt Reeves had to watch helplessly along with the rest of us as "The Batman" experienced numerous delays in the midst of the release date shuffle caused by the ongoing pandemic. Originally meant to release in the summer of 2021, we first received news of a delay back in April of 2020, pushing the film back to October 2021. Then, only months later, we again were hit with more disappointing news in October of 2020, indicating that the highly-anticipated blockbuster would be pushed back to March of 2022. That final release date, thankfully, has held strong through various rises and dips in infection rates both domestic and worldwide.
As of today, Fandango and Warner Bros. officially announced that tickets have gone on sale, as posted on social media by Matt Reeves himself and also the official Fandango Twitter account. Read on for all the details on how to purchase tickets of your own.
The Batman Tickets On Sale
Batman might be vengeance, but you'll want to buy tickets to one of the most exciting blockbuster events of the year as soon as possible if you don't want to get left out in the cold and embark on a quest for revenge of your own. You can purchase your tickets through the official website, and the speed at which the previous early-access fan screenings sold out seem to point to quite a bit of pent-up demand for the Robert Pattinson-starring Bat-flick ... even if the official runtime clocks in at nearly three hours long. More so than even other comparable superhero movies, the box office receipts for "The Batman" will likely be one to keep a close eye on. As always, stay tuned to /Film for coverage in the weeks ahead.
"The Batman" comes from director Matt Reeves, who co-wrote the script along with Peter Craig. Pattinson stars as a younger and more inexperienced take on Bruce Wayne, who's joined by Andy Serkis as loyal butler Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin, and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, the main villain of the film. "The Batman" comes to theaters on March 4, 2022.
Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.
When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.