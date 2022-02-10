You Can Get Bat-Tickets For The Batman Right Now On The Bat-Web

Did you miss out on getting tickets to that special IMAX fan screening for "The Batman"? Fear not, because regular tickets to the Bat-event of the year are now on sale for the rest of us commoners! Fans have anxiously and not-so-patiently waited for this day to finally arrive. Director Matt Reeves had to watch helplessly along with the rest of us as "The Batman" experienced numerous delays in the midst of the release date shuffle caused by the ongoing pandemic. Originally meant to release in the summer of 2021, we first received news of a delay back in April of 2020, pushing the film back to October 2021. Then, only months later, we again were hit with more disappointing news in October of 2020, indicating that the highly-anticipated blockbuster would be pushed back to March of 2022. That final release date, thankfully, has held strong through various rises and dips in infection rates both domestic and worldwide.

As of today, Fandango and Warner Bros. officially announced that tickets have gone on sale, as posted on social media by Matt Reeves himself and also the official Fandango Twitter account. Read on for all the details on how to purchase tickets of your own.