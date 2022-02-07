The Batman Fan Screening Will Let You Visit Gotham A Bit Earlier

Great news for Bat-fans impatiently awaiting the release of Matt Reeves' "The Batman," because Fandango is about to be offering special fan-only IMAX screenings three days before "The Batman" hits theaters worldwide. The highly-anticipated release of the nearly three-hour-long Batflick is due out on March 4, 2022, after several pandemic-related delays, and audiences are downright thirsting for Reeves' new take on the caped crusader. Tickets for "DC Presents: 'The Batman' Fan First Premieres Exclusively in IMAX" will go on sale tomorrow, February 8, 2022, available through Fandango.

Wanna see #TheBatman a lil early? Tuesday March 1, there will be special @IMAX fan first screenings; tickets will go on sale tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/NKljnEJGIw — Fandango (@Fandango) February 7, 2022

The availability of a fan screening is a good sign that "The Batman" rules as hard as we all hope it does, because anyone who attends the preview screening is surely going to be talking about it the second they turn their phones back on and start Tweeting their thoughts. It seems like Warner Bros. believes in "The Batman" enough to start the fan feedback conversation early, likely banking on positive word-of-mouth to get superhero fan butts in seats when the film is available in more theaters a few days later.

Between the cartoonishly silly "Batman" television series with Adam West to Zack Snyder's superhero fantasy epic "Justice League," the world's greatest detective comes in many forms, and Robert Pattinson's interpretation looks like a welcome addition.