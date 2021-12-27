The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is Vengeance In The Latest Incarnation Of The Dark Knight

Thanks to director Matt Reeves, you can also see this trailer in 4K over on Vimeo!

I'm excited about "The Batman," and I don't care who knows it! I've heard all the complaints: we don't need yet another Batman reboot; we've covered this character on-screen multiple times already; what more is there to say? And so on. And yet, every piece of material released about the film so far has generated significant enthusiasm. The footage looks great, Robert Pattinson's take on Batman looks different from what we've seen before, and Matt Reeves seems to be taking things in an interesting direction. Bring this bad boy on, I say.

"The Batman" isn't just another origin story, either. No, this time, he's already been operating for a couple of years. As director Matt Reeves previously said:

"I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core. You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made."

Here's the film's synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Featuring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell, "The Batman" punches his way into theaters on March 4, 2022.