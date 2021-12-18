Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Broods In New Images From The Batman

Batman movies have been embracing the gritty/dark/edgy aesthetic for so long that, at a glance, Matt Reeves' upcoming movie "The Batman" might just look like more of the same. Everything we've seen of Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne so far looks gloriously emo — from the strands of his hair to his smear of black eye make-up. But according to Reeves, his primary inspiration wasn't emo music, but grunge.

The upcoming February 2022 issue of Empire will feature "The Batman" front and center, and the magazine has shared a tease of what's to come in the form of two new images from "The Batman" and excerpts from interviews with Reeves and Pattinson. Here's a new look at the Dark Knight, both in his costume and in street clothes.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

The pop culture nostalgia cycle is currently looping back around to the '90s, hence the recent influx of movies set in that decade ("Fear Street Part 1: 1994," "Captain Marvel," and "Mid90s," to name just a few). Though trailers for "The Batman" have thus far avoided strongly linking the movie to a particular time setting, the first trailer featured an orchestral version of Nirvana's song "Something In The Way." It looks like we might get treated to some more Nirvana on the movie's soundtrack, as Reeves says he was inspired by the band's music, and in particular by the life and death of lead singer Kurt Cobain.