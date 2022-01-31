Robert Pattinson Is A Fan Of Every Batman Movie
We're getting close to the release of "The Batman," and star Robert Pattinson is talking about the role. In an interview with TotalFilm, the latest Caped Crusader gives a nod of approval to all the previous Batman movies, and doesn't leave any of them out. He says nothing about "Batman & Robin," and that's just so generous of him. Kidding! Pattinson said:
"I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it'd had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of s*** on some of them, but they're not actually bad. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they're all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don't know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I've always loved the character."
We do s*** on some of them, yes, but there is a reason for that. They are bad. However, a Batman movie is always at least entertaining, even when it's crappy.
"Batman & Robin" may not be a good movie, but it is fun. Stupid, sure, but fun. The same with "Batman Forever." The wonderful thing about Batman is that, no matter what you do with the character, he's always Batman — and we love Batman. You can have fun and be campy like the TV series starring Adam West, or dark like "The Dark Knight" with Christian Bale, brooding in a sad way like any Batman moment with Ben Affleck, or animated in any style, and he's still recognizable as the hero we adore. I would put forth that the worst Batman movie is still better than a lot of others if you're a fan.
Any BatFlick is a Good BatFlick
What I'm taking from what Pattinson is saying, is that the next guy to play Batman in live action is someone who loves the character in all its forms, no matter how weird this version of the character gets. I've always looked forward to the new films as well.
Here is the synopsis for "The Batman:"
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot.
"The Batman" will hit theaters on March 4, 2022, and I'm drooling in anticipation. Are you?