Robert Pattinson Is A Fan Of Every Batman Movie

We're getting close to the release of "The Batman," and star Robert Pattinson is talking about the role. In an interview with TotalFilm, the latest Caped Crusader gives a nod of approval to all the previous Batman movies, and doesn't leave any of them out. He says nothing about "Batman & Robin," and that's just so generous of him. Kidding! Pattinson said:

"I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it'd had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies. People kind of s*** on some of them, but they're not actually bad. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they're all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don't know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I've always loved the character."

We do s*** on some of them, yes, but there is a reason for that. They are bad. However, a Batman movie is always at least entertaining, even when it's crappy.

"Batman & Robin" may not be a good movie, but it is fun. Stupid, sure, but fun. The same with "Batman Forever." The wonderful thing about Batman is that, no matter what you do with the character, he's always Batman — and we love Batman. You can have fun and be campy like the TV series starring Adam West, or dark like "The Dark Knight" with Christian Bale, brooding in a sad way like any Batman moment with Ben Affleck, or animated in any style, and he's still recognizable as the hero we adore. I would put forth that the worst Batman movie is still better than a lot of others if you're a fan.