Paul Dano's Riddler In The Batman Was Inspired By The Zodiac Killer

One of the many reasons why Matt Reeves was such an exciting pick to direct "The Batman" was his willingness to bring unexpected, yet thematically on-point inspirations and influences into his work — and not solely in terms of other movies. either. Think of how Reeves turned the trilogy-capper of the new "Planet of the Apes" films, "War for the Planet of the Apes," into not just a David Lean-sized epic, but a downright biblical tale where he transformed the ape leader Caesar into a very thinly-veiled allegory for Moses leading his people out of slavery and into the promised land.

Of course, we were among the many who picked up on the cinematic markers for "The Batman" that Reeves had obviously laid down in the aftermath of our extended look at the film earlier this year. The DC Fandome trailer was not shy about flaunting its David Fincher vibes, particularly from Fincher's acclaimed serial thriller killer "Se7en."

But with regards to the main villain of "The Batman," Reeves turned to some of the darkest pages of history to help craft a modernized and much more chilling take on Paul Dano's Riddler — namely, the Zodiac killer. If you ask us, the fact that Fincher also happened to direct "Zodiac" is just the icing on the cake.