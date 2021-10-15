New The Batman Posters Tease The Dark Knight And A Terrifying Riddler

The clock is ticking down until DC FanDome arrives tomorrow and gives ravenous fans an absolute flood of new superhero material for everyone to lose their minds over. Ahead of the buzzy and highly-anticipated "The Batman" panel that will provide a long-overdue new trailer for Robert Pattinson's much younger and fresh-faced Batman, the official "The Batman" Twitter account went ahead and dropped two new posters that put Batman and one of the main villains of the film, the Riddler, front-and-center. As has been the theme for the marketing so far, they're both very ... red. First up is the poster for Pattinson's Batman.

We know what Pattinson's Bat-voice sounds like and have gotten a brief look at his version of the Bat-signal (which is also a warning!) Now we're getting a head-on look at the silhouette of his Bat-suit, with the striking image of the bat symbol clearly the emphasis of the poster. It also appears to be raining, because no Batman movie is complete without some very sad moping during an atmospheric rainstorm.

And here's the complimenting image for the villain of "The Batman," Paul Dano's Riddler. His unsettling poster here gives us our clearest look at the obviously Zodiac killer-inspired aesthetic, teasing an even more grounded approach to Batman's rogues gallery than Zack Snyder's more comic-inclined films gave us. Between these new images and the quick look we received of Batman surveying a very normal-looking Gotham City, I wouldn't exactly expect a third act twist where Darkseid arrives to conquer the Earth in this movie, is what I'm saying.

The new trailer for "The Batman" arrives tomorrow during the DC FanDome panel and "The Batman" will finally land in theaters on March 4, 2022.