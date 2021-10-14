The Batman Teaser Features Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight Voice, Trailer Coming Soon

Even though "The Batman" doesn't arrive in theaters until next year, there's a brand spanking new trailer arriving this weekend – and we're excited. Yes, yes, I know – we've already had many Batmen on screen, and it feels a bit like creative bankruptcy to keep rebooting the character over and over again until we're all in our graves. And yet – Matt Reeves' take on the Dark Knight looks pretty damn cool. What can I say, I'm a chump.

"The Batman" trailer will drop during DC FanDome this weekend, and while I'm sure everyone who wants to know knows that already, there's still going to be a little marketing push to remind folks. The latest is a brief (and I mean really brief) teaser of sorts. There doesn't appear to be footage from the film here. Not exactly. Instead, we get a shot of the Bat-Signal in the rain, and we hear Robert Pattinson's appropriately growly bat-voice. To be fair: we heard that voice briefly in the excellent teaser trailer released at the last FanDome, but that doesn't mean we're not going to highlight this.