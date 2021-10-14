New The Batman Image: The Dark Knight Oversees His Domain

"The Batman" is the gift that keeps on giving. I mean, sort of. The movie has suffered a few drastic delays and continues to exist just out of our reach... but every time we get the slightest morsel of this movie, all that impatience seems to evaporate.

After gifting us another quick taste of Robert Pattinson's wonderfully growly Batman voice, the team behind the film have offered up another quick look at "The Batman." Writer-director Matt Reeves tweeted out a rousing, "Good Morning, from Gotham City..." along with a surprisingly bright shot from the upcoming trailer and a promise of more at Saturday's DC FanDome event.

Sorry is that... sunlight? In my Batman movie?! No need to shut your curtains or up your brightness, both Batman and the sweeping domain of Gotham are more than visible in this shot from the upcoming trailer. The very promising image shows the Caped Crusader and his beloved city, bathed in a bright orange glow. It's not what we're used to from a hero named after a nocturnal creature, and it gives off a pretty different vibe than the last time we saw him – dirty, grungy and very distinctly dark. Might we get the best of both worlds? Or could this be a hint at where "The Batman" will lead Bruce Wayne? After all, as a wise man once said, "the night is darkest just before the dawn."