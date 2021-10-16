The Visuals Of The Batman Trailer Owe A Lot To David Fincher's Se7en

While there are substantial influences in theme and setting, the visual style itself bears a lot of resemblance to Fincher's masterpiece. As noted before, both "Se7en" and what we can see of "The Batman" so far show their cities as overcast dystopias where artificial light illuminates the rain and fog as the only thing punctuating the darkness. The interior landscapes aren't much brighter, with bleak darkened concrete structures and apartments being punctuated by the eye-straining artifice of man-made light. In both cases (and in classic noir fashion), all environments are drenched in unnatural man-made light that's constantly at war with shadow that threatens to swallow it whole.

Outside the similarities of light and color, we can also see so far that "The Batman" shares Fincher's penchant for slow, methodical camera movements and the disdain for handheld cinematography that Fincher is known for. The trailer's fight sequences eschew the Bourne-esque feverish quick cuts in favor of slow, steady movement (and even capturing the action still and from a distance). It also echoes Fincher's guiding visual principle, to use a cut in the service of furthering audience information, even evidenced in the trailer when the camera refuses to follow The Riddler's initial arrest and instead slowly crawls up and over to reveal the question mark in his coffee.

With two trailers now in the books, "The Batman" is shaping up to be a must-see film that really leans on strong visual storytelling drawing from the bleakest of modern neo-noirs.

"The Batman" releases in theaters on March 4, 2022.