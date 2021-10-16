The Batman Trailer: The Dark Knight Returns, And This Time He's Robert Pattinson

The Dark Knight returns, and this time he's Robert Pattinson. In "The Batman," Pattinson becomes the new Caped Crusader — but this is not another origin film. Instead, Batman has been operating in Gotham City for over a year now, and while not everyone is used to the masked vigilante yet, he's clearly already developed a rapport with cop James Gordon, played this time by Jeffrey Wright. Folks, I'm skeptical by nature, and when this project was first announced, I wasn't entirely on board. Not because of the casting — I think Pattinson has proved himself to be a great actor. And I like a lot of Matt Reeves' work. But I also felt like we didn't need yet another new "Batman" movie that started things over again.

And then I saw the teaser for the film presented at the last FanDome. And you know what? I was sold. Reeves' approach looks distinctly different from Christopher Nolan's Batman, and Zack Snyder's Batman. It doesn't look like the Tim Burton or Joel Schumacher Batmen, either. Instead, Reeves seems to be tapping into the energy of David Fincher's "Seven," creating a kind of murder mystery that just happens to feature Batman as one of the characters.

And now we have a brand new trailer for the film, and you're going to want to watch it immediately.