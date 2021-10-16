The Batman Looks Like Nolan's Movies With A Proper Comic Book Makeover

What most separated Nolan's writing for Bruce Wayne with so many past (and future) attempts was that he never once lost sight of the man underneath the cowl. Matt Reeves comes from a similar train of thought, most obviously displayed through his "Planet of the Apes" films that gave the ape leader Caesar more depth and genuine character than anyone could've reasonably expected from a largely motion-capture performance by Andy Serkis. Though Serkis will be seen in the flesh during this go-around as Bruce's loyal (and, based on the trailer footage, deeply concerned) butler Alfred, the focus will be on Pattinson's far younger and more reckless version of Wayne.

Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle, who receives much more of a spotlight than in the somewhat bare-bones initial trailer, all but spells out how Reeves will handle this brash young hero. Though her interactions with Batman are heavy on flirtation, her statement that "Maybe we're not so different. Who are you under there?" feels like something of a mission statement. The sequences we see of Batman suited up and dealing out punishment to bad guys are objectively cool, but they also come with an undertone of boundary-pushing violence. Perhaps similarly to Zack Snyder's and Ben Affleck's jaded Bruce Wayne in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Pattinson's version doesn't seem to know or care about the lengths he goes to in order to achieve his goals. A revealing moment comes when Batman is punching some off-screen goon and Catwoman, of all characters, looks on in horror. Even the previous trailer's money shot of Batman repeatedly slamming his fists into a young man dressed in face paint came with a foreboding sense of unease, as if this is a take on the "hero" who has completely lost control.

With Reeves' established body of work to this point, the impressive casting of Pattinson in the main role, and a refreshingly original approach that seems to put its own spin on the most interesting elements of previous adaptations, we couldn't be more excited about what "The Batman" has to offer as we wait for its release on March 4, 2022.