Ben Affleck Had 'A Great Time' Playing Batman Again In The Flash, Calls Justice League 'Difficult'

"It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience [on 'Justice League'] had been difficult," Affleck told Variety when asked about working on "The Flash." "This was really lovely. Really fun."

Affleck went on to say he "had a great time" on-set of "The Flash" and then joked, "I'm probably under some gag order that I'm not even aware that I probably just violated and I'm now going to be sued."

He also went on to praise his co-stars, particularly the Flash himself. "I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who's over there making 'Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom],'" he said, also referencing the fact that both Warner Bros. films were shot in the U.K.

It's great to hear that "The Flash" appears to have sped away (sorry, not sorry for the pun) from the controversy surrounding the making of 2017's "Justice League." Three years after its release, WarnerMedia, in response to public complaints by Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, conducted an investigation into on-set behavior, and it's since come out that director Joss Whedon allegedly abused his power by threatening Gal Gadot's career and being an all-around bully on-set.

It's a mess that I'm sure WarnerMedia wants to move on from, and it seems like "The Flash" was a drastically different, and much better work environment, at least for the actors involved.

In addition to Affleck, Miller, and Keaton, "The Flash" stars Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. It's directed by Andy Muschietti and is set to premiere in theaters on November 4, 2022.