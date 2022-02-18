Uncharted & The Batman Land Chinese Theatrical Release Dates

A pair of major Hollywood blockbusters are going to have the increasingly rare chance to cash in by getting a release in the world's largest moviegoing market. Both Warner Bros.' "The Batman" and Sony's "Uncharted" have secured release dates in China, giving them the opportunity to reach a much wider audience in a time when the box office is still on wildly uncertain ground as the industry attempts to emerge from the pandemic. That carries a lot of value but also isn't something that can be counted on anymore.

As reported by Deadline. "The Batman" will hit theaters in China on March 18, two weeks after it debuts in North America. Meanwhile, "Uncharted" is set to debut mid-week on March 14 following its arrival in U.S. theaters this weekend. The good news is that this gives the studios time to hatch marketing campaigns in an attempt to get movie lovers in the country on board with the pair of releases. In one case, a film centered on one of the most recognizable superheroes on the planet, and in the other, a movie based on a wildly popular video game franchise with some A-list star power.

Both movies carry with them franchise ambitions. Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves would love to see "The Batman" spawn a new movie trilogy centered on Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader (not to mention the spin-offs already in the works for HBO Max). At the same time, Sony Pictures would very much like "Uncharted" to kick off a franchise centered on Tom Holland's Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg along for the ride(s). Though at the moment things look far better for the Dark Knight as "Uncharted" isn't tracking for a huge opening domestically.