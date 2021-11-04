Sorry, Hollywood: The Highest Grossing Movie Of 2021 Is A Chinese Film

The global box office champion for 2021 has been crowned and, while things could change between now and December 31, it seems unlikely any movie released between now and then has a shot at overtaking "The Battle at Lake Changjin." Yes, a movie most people in North America, save for those who obsess over box office numbers such as myself, have probably never heard of is, by a pretty wide margin, the highest-grossing movie of the year.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Chinese propaganda flick has earned $859 million as of this writing, and that money is coming almost entirely from China. This is without a massive global release. That is truly astonishing when looking at what it takes for an American movie to hit those numbers, even before the pandemic. The closest American movie released in 2021 is "F9," which earned $721 million globally during its release earlier this year. As I said, it's not even close. To further illustrate the point, "F9" made $203 million of its global haul in China. That is considered great from a studio's perspective, even if it is but a fraction of what "The Battle at Lake Changjin" has earned.

To offer some context, here is the movie's synopsis: