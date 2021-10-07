A Chinese Film Beat No Time To Die And Venom 2 At The Box Office

According to Box Office Mojo, director Chen Kaige's "The Battle at Lake Changjin" opened to an absolutely blistering $203.2 million last weekend. Mind you, this movie did not have a big international rollout that the U.S. wasn't privy to — this was just in China. What's more, as of this writing, the movie has already earned $405 million in six days. It is already the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year, just behind "Godzilla vs. Kong" ($467.8 million), a total that it will surely surpass any day now, if it hasn't already. This is, to say the least, surprising to many who follow box office reports from North America, as most of us have likely not even heard of this movie.

It was produced as part of the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the country is showing movies this year that are meant to celebrate it. Just in case anyone is curious as to what could so heartily topple the likes of 007 and Tom Hard's bromance with Venom, here's the synopsis for the film:

Set in the Second Phase Offensive of the Korean War, 'The Battle at Lake Changjin' tells an epic historical tale: 71 years ago, the People's Volunteer Army (PVA) entered North Korea for battle. Under extreme freezing conditions, the troops on the Eastern Front pursued with fearless spirit and iron will, as they courageously fought the enemy at Lake Changjin (also known as Chosin Reservoir). The battle was a turning point in the Korean War and demonstrated the courage and resolve of the PVA.