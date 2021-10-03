Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores Biggest Box Office Opening Of 2021 So Far

Those symbiote appetites know no bounds. Just one day after Sony estimated that "Venom: let There Be Carnage" would finish its opening weekend box office at $71 million, the movie has now far exceeded those numbers and scored the biggest domestic debut of the year so far.

Variety reports that "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has set a pandemic record with its $90.1 million opening. "Black Widow" is now in a distant second place with its $80 million opening, though Disney also benefited from Premium VOD sales on Disney+. A better comparison is "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which opened exclusively in theaters over Labor Day weekend with a three-day gross of $75.5 million.

Though the fact that those two Marvel Studios movies released earlier in the pandemic should not be ignored, it's still surprising to see a movie set in Sony's side-universe of Spider-Man side-characters pulling out ahead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has consistently dominated the box office for years. But then, the first "Venom" was a surprise success as well, so perhaps we should stop being surprised. Despite poor reviews, "Venom" grossed $856 million worldwide and won plenty of fans, thanks in large part to the incredible chemistry between Tom Hardy and his co-star, a toothy sentient alien blob (also played by Tom Hardy).

Movie research consultant David A. Gross told Variety that the apparent return to normality at the box office has been boosted by the fact that young people — who are less susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19, and who also happen to be the primary target audience for superhero movies — are more willing to return to theaters than older people and families. "For [superhero, action, and horror] movies, playing exclusively on the big screen is clearly an advantage," said Gross.